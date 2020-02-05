Tom Brady reportedly has a pair of AFC West suitors, but there’s an obvious deterrent to joining that division.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are both prepared to pursue Brady should he not reach a new deal with the New England Patriots before the start of free agency. Should the 42-year-old join either team, he would be forced to square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs twice in the regular season and probably would have to go through Kansas City in order to reach the Super Bowl.

Former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears, however, doesn’t believe this would make Brady flinch.

“Tom Brady, we’ve talked about his competitive spirit,” Spears said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “You don’t think Tom Brady wants some of Patrick Mahomes? He might be the only guy in the NFL that may want that smoke, but Tom Brady wants that smoke.”

As far as which team presents the best possible fit for Brady, Spears believes the six-time Super Bowl champion should head to Los Angeles.

“With the Chargers, you walk in to what he’s used to. Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon. …I think the Chargers are a perfect spot,” Spears said. “You look at the other side of the ball, Derwin James is going to be back. That could be a championship team, man.”

Mike Greenberg is on the other end of the spectrum in this debate. The “Get Up” host believes Mahomes will be a leading factor in keeping Brady in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images