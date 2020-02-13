Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara’s pockets are a bit lighter Thursday than they were before Wednesday’s game against the Canadiens.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety fined the Boston Bruins defenseman $5,000 for his cross-check on Montreal winger Brendan Gallagher. The fine is the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the NHL Players’ Association.

The cross-check occurred during an altercation before a faceoff early in the second period. Gallagher and Chara were issued matching roughing penalties, and continued shouting at each other while sitting in their respective penalty boxes.

Boston’s Zdeno Chara has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 13, 2020

The Bruins went on to pick up a 4-1 victory over their arch rivals.

They’ll return to the ice Saturday when they host the Red Wings, who beat the Bruins last Sunday in Detroit.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images