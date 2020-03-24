It’s hard to believe multiple teams would want the Los Angeles Rams’ new logo, but here we are!
The Rams are deservedly getting ripped for their new logo, which is some combination of both weird and just objectively bad.
L.A. recently unveiled the emblem officially after it was leaked, and some folks on Twitter have pointed out that it looks a whole lot like the logo of Angelo State University.
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) March 23, 2020
For those unfamiliar, Angelo State is a small college right in the middle of San Angelo, Texas, a city of 100,000 in the center of the state. And if it wasn’t clear, ASU’s mascot also is the Rams.
What a mess.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images