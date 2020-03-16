Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, is a well-known basketball fan.

So, following the news that a handful of NBA players were donating money to cover the salaries of arena workers after the NBA suspended its season amid the coronavirus concerns, Obama took to Twitter to show his support for the professionals as they took their impact off the court.

Among those players were Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, who was the first confirmed NBA play to test positive for the coronavirus.

“A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake (Griffin), Steph (Curry) and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time,” Obama tweeted Saturday.

“A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other,” he added.

That’s certainly some high praise, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images