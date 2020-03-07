Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Real Sociedad can make life more difficult for Barcelona by continuing its surge.

Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on Saturday at Camp Nou in a La Liga Round 27 game. Barcelona is in second place in the standings with 55 points, trailing Real Madrid by only one point. Real Sociedad is in sixth place with 43 points and a game in hand.

Barcelona is coming off last weekend’s humbling loss to Real Madrid, and another setback will heap more pressure on the club and head coach Qique Setien.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad has won six consecutive games in all competitions.

Here’s how to watch Barcelona versus Real Sociedad online.

When: Saturday, March 6 at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images