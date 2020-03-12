Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Marathon soon might be sports’ latest coronavirus victim.

Authorities and organizers are nearing a decision to postpone this year’s race due to fears of the coronavirus pandemic, WCVB reported Thursday, citing sources. Organizers are looking to reschedule the 124th running of the Boston Marathon until September. Furthermore, Massachusetts lawmakers are considering creating a special holiday in September, on which the 2020 Boston Marathon will take place, sources told WCVB.

Boston mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker admitted Tuesday cancelling or postponing the Boston Marathon was a possibility but also insisted such decisions were among the scenarios under consideration. The WCVB report seemingly indicates the race won’t happen on its original scheduled date of April 20.

The Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the Boston Marathon, said Thursday morning it still was having conversations with authorities and other stakeholders and would release details in the (presumably near) future.

The @BAA continues to meet & work closely with city & state officials involved in the Boston Marathon. Our collective priority is the health & safety of residents, participants & all who come to MA for this worldwide event. This is rapidly evolving & details will be forthcoming. — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) March 12, 2020

The Boston Marathon routinely attracts 500 thousand-plus spectators and over 30 thousand participants. Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency after Massachusetts health officials announced 92 people were presumed to have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

The NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS announced Wednesday night and Thursday they were pausing their respective seasons in order to help stop the spread among large gatherings. Several college sports conferences also have followed suit, casting doubt over whether the NCAA Tournament will take place in the coming weeks.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images