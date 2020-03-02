Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are a mere half game back of the Toronto Raptors for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

And over the next six weeks, the Celtics will play 23 regular-season games before they enter the postseason with hopes of putting together a run into mid-June. So, while it’s understandable that some could have those specific long-term thoughts, coach Brad Stevens isn’t one of them.

He’s not putting much thought into the playoffs just yet.

“There are so many games left,” Stevens said Monday, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “So much can happen.

“We’re going to play as well as we can, we’re going to play as hard as we can, we’re going to try to be healthy and then we’ll end up where we end up,” Stevens said.

If the postseason were to begin this afternoon, the No. 3 Celtics would host the No. 6 Indiana Pacers in the first round. There is currently a nine-game gap between the Pacers and No. 7 seed Orlando Magic, however, the No. 8 seed Brooklyn Nets are just a half game back of the Magic.

Clearly, there’s still a lot of dominoes that can fall in regards to the Eastern Conference bracket.

The Celtics will look to put another win on the board when they host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images