Jay Glazer isn’t ready to go out on a limb.

The NFL insider admitted in his most recent mailbag for The Athletic he has no idea where Tom Brady is going to sign this offseason.

Glazer has floated the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers as potential landing spots in the past, but those suggestions were mere speculation. The New England Patriots still could find a way to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Here’s what Glazer wrote Monday when asked where Brady will sign in free agency:

I don’t think Tom Brady knows where Tom Brady is going to sign right now. I know all of you want me to break the news about that, make some splash out there, but I don’t think he knows and I don’t like to put false guesswork out there.

But isn’t it crazy that we are even here in this position? He is the greatest quarterback who has ever lived. You can debate that if you want, but I think he’s the best who’s ever done it. If you look at his entire body of work, even last year with what he did without a great offense around him and losing his center, it’s absolutely mindboggling that we would even consider talking about letting Tom Brady go somewhere else. I think the Patriots are crazy if they let him walk.

Brady, who turns 43 this offseason, has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots since being selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The veteran quarterback showed signs of regression in 2019, but much of that can be attributed to Brady’s lackluster supporting cast within New England’s offense.

It’s anyone’s guess at this point where Brady will land when the dust settles. Because while some remain adamant his days with the Patriots are over, others can’t quite wrap their heads around Brady leaving New England upon hitting the open market for the first time in his career.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images