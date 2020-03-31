It still is hard to believe that Tom Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Alas, the greatest quarterback in NFL history will play for the armpit of the NFL next season, and New England Patriots fans just need to accept it. That’s probably easier said than done, however, as the Bucs seem intent on twisting the proverbial knife on a daily basis.

Exhibit A: a new hype video teasing Brady’s debut.

Take a look:

Yeah, watching that feels pretty weird.

At the end of the day, Patriots fans should remind themselves that Brady wanted this. In fact, The 42-year-old apparently sold himself to Bucs brass, rather than the other way around.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images