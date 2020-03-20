Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus is making its way through the sports leagues, with the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball all having players test positive for the virus.

The Boston Red Sox, though, are not one of those teams.

The New York Yankees had a minor league player test positive for COVID-19, while the NBA has seven confirmed positive results including Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart, who announced he was the first member of the Boston Celtics to have the virus.

But Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed via WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Thursday during a conference call that no one has tested positive.

Chaim Bloom: There have been no positive coronavirus tests from anyone in the Red Sox organization — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 20, 2020

At this point, especially after the team revealing Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery, we’ll take all the good news we can get.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images