One young fan got an autograph from Rudy Gobert when the Utah Jazz came to Boston to take on the Celtics on March 6.

And he now has tested positive for coronavirus.

Gobert became the NBA’s first player to test positive for the virus, which prompted the league to halt operations indefinitely. And while Westerly, RI police chief Shawn Lacey, a pre-schooler and second-grade child both tested positive for COVID-19, he could not confirm whether it was due to the autograph from Gobert during a press conference Friday.

According to NBC10’s Scott Isaacs, Lacey did confirm one of the children who tested positive did have contact with the Jazz center when he got the All-Star’s autograph.

That is not to say Gobert transmitted the virus. From Celtics statement Thurs: "DPH has advised us that based on those players’ health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with (the Jazz players) while they were contagious." — Scott Isaacs (@ScottIsaacs) March 13, 2020

The other child recently returned home from a cruise to the Bahamas.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images