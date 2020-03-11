Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The worst-case scenario regarding the March Madness tournament is not being ruled out.

It’s already at the point where concerns over the coronavirus are forcing the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel to limit the amount of people in attendance to essential staff and family, according to a statement made by NCAA President Mark Emmert.

According to reports by CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the association is prepared to take it a step further.

On CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, Dodd reported that a major conference official shared with him that cancelling the NCAA Tournament entirely is “definitely a possibility.”

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman followed that up, relaying a quote on Twitter from a source who said, “Things are moving quickly. Right now, it’s no fans. But we don’t know where this is headed. There have been discussions about canceling or postponing the NCAA Tournament, but we’re hoping it doesn’t get to that point.”

Given that the March Madness tournament brings in around $1 billion every year, the fact that they’re even considering this shows how seriously the NCAA is taking the pandemic.

Before we get to that point, the association says they’re continuing to monitor the situation.

“We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families,” Emmert’s statement said. “Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

If the NCAA cancels the tournament all together, it will be interesting to see which leagues follow.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images