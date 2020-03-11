Gordon Hayward played a big role in Boston’s 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, but the Celtics forward knows it couldn’t have happened without his teammates.
Hayward amassed a double-double in the win that clinched a playoff berth for the C’s. The 29-year-old also hit a crucial 3-pointer to tie the game with 1:41 left in the fourth quarter.
But if you ask Hayward, he’s not taking full credit.
“Everybody had a hand in this win! #Clinched #BleedGreen,” he captioned his latest Instagram post featuring Daniel Theis and the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February Jayson Tatum.
Check it out:
Hayward and Co. look to make it two straight wins when they travel to Milwaukee on Thursday to take on the Bucks.
