The baseball world reportedly has its first (known) COVID-19 case.

A New York Yankees minor leaguer recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Sunday, citing sources.

The identity of the player, who only participated in the minor league portion of spring training before Major League Baseball suspended all activity, remains unknown. He is the first known coronavirus case in either MLB or MILB.

Here’s Passan’s report:

The Yankees player who tested positive for coronavirus was only on the minor league side of the team's facility in Tampa. Still, as we're learning about coronavirus' ability to spread, that distance alone does not necessarily protect those who are nearby from contracting it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 15, 2020

Prior to the news breaking, MLB issued a memo to clubs telling them to end all organized workouts.

There are not any known coronavirus cases in the NFL or NHL. Three NBA players — Christian Wood, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — have tested positive for the virus that has caused a global pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images