Rudy Gobert’s condition has improved, but the Utah Jazz star still feels plenty of regret.

Gobert on Wednesday tested positive for the new coronavirus, upending United States sports as we know it. In the days since, two additional NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19, as did a young Rhode Islander who got Gobert’s autograph during the March 6 game between the Jazz and Celtics in Boston.

Gobert has said and done all the right things since testing positive for the virus that has caused a global pandemic. The 27-year-old Frenchman issued a genuine apology and even donated half a million dollars to support Jazz arena staff during the suspension of the NBA season.

That trend continued Sunday in a video update shared by the NBA.

“It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you,” Gobert said. “I wish I would have took this thing more seriously, and I hope everyone else is gonna do so, because we can do it together.

“Take care and stay safe.”

Though he initially did not take social distancing seriously, Gobert now understands the importance of precautionary members.

“I just want to make sure to remind you guys to keep washing your hands frequently with soap and water,” he said.

“Try to avoid touching your face, your nose, your eyes. And of course, try to avoid making unnecessary contact with people.”

