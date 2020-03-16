Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 crisis continues to force changes to the sports world, including in the NFL.

The NFL officially has canceled the public events scheduled to take place around the league’s 2020 Draft, which is scheduled to begin April 23. The league is “exploring innovative options” for conducting the events in question, according to a statement released Monday.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”

The selection process still will be televised as scheduled.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images