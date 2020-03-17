Kyle Van Noy reportedly signing with the Dolphins has Devin McCourty thinking about changing positions when New England and Miami meet in 2020.

Van Noy agreed to a four-year deal worth $51 million Monday night after spending the last three-plus seasons alongside Devin McCourty and the Patriots. The linebacker took to Twitter to thank Patriots fans, and McCourty responded with a little bit of humor.

“Might play (offensive) tackle for a play to pancake you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣-Dmac,” McCourty captioned his tweet with a picture of him and Van Noy.

Check it out, along with the touching message to go along with the humor:

McCourty and the Patriots reportedly agreed to a deal that will keep in New England for two more years.

