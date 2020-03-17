Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy reportedly signing with the Dolphins has Devin McCourty thinking about changing positions when New England and Miami meet in 2020.

Van Noy agreed to a four-year deal worth $51 million Monday night after spending the last three-plus seasons alongside Devin McCourty and the Patriots. The linebacker took to Twitter to thank Patriots fans, and McCourty responded with a little bit of humor.

“Might play (offensive) tackle for a play to pancake you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣-Dmac,” McCourty captioned his tweet with a picture of him and Van Noy.

Check it out, along with the touching message to go along with the humor:

Might play tackle for a play to pancake you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣-Dmac pic.twitter.com/LVpaXEB4N1 — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 17, 2020

McCourty and the Patriots reportedly agreed to a deal that will keep in New England for two more years.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images