Kyle Van Noy reportedly signing with the Dolphins has Devin McCourty thinking about changing positions when New England and Miami meet in 2020.
Van Noy agreed to a four-year deal worth $51 million Monday night after spending the last three-plus seasons alongside Devin McCourty and the Patriots. The linebacker took to Twitter to thank Patriots fans, and McCourty responded with a little bit of humor.
“Might play (offensive) tackle for a play to pancake you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣-Dmac,” McCourty captioned his tweet with a picture of him and Van Noy.
Check it out, along with the touching message to go along with the humor:
Might play tackle for a play to pancake you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣-Dmac pic.twitter.com/LVpaXEB4N1
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) March 17, 2020
McCourty and the Patriots reportedly agreed to a deal that will keep in New England for two more years.
