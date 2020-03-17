Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly will be bringing in another quarterback.

But where New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could have taken Derek Carr’s job, recently acquired signal-caller Marcus Mariota will have to compete for it.

Mariota agreed to a contract with the Raiders on Monday, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, per multiple reports. The details of the contract were not yet released as the deal will become official when free agency begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The #Raiders are pushing to close out a deal with QB Marcus Mariota, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Mike Mayock's No. 1-ranked QB in his @nflnetwork coverage leading up to the 2015 Draft could soon be on his roster. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

Mariota will look to bounce back from a tough 2019 campaign. The University of Oregon product was beat out for his job with the Tennessee Titans by Ryan Tannehill midway through the season. He had a career-low completion percentage (59.4 percent) during seven games and six starts. He threw seven touchdowns and two interceptions in that span.

The 26-year-old will have to once again prove he has the skills to return to the starting to the field, which he has shown in spurts.

In his five years with the Titans, Mariota compiled 13,207 passing yards with 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images