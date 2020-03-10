Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts graced the cover of Sports Illustrated multiple times during his days with the Boston Red Sox. And, this week, the star outfielder scored his first SI cover as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts is one of six players who landed on regional covers of this week’s Major League Baseball preview issue.

Take a look:

SoCal Starpower: @mookiebetts and Shohei Ohtani are ready to amaze in the '20s ⚾️ https://t.co/0TLeOZasGu pic.twitter.com/m4MpHgBskc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 10, 2020

And here are the other two regional covers:

.@javy23baez and @TimAnderson7 are bringing Chicago soul to MLB in the '20s 🌬 pic.twitter.com/nA3czfmCN9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 10, 2020

Betts is 5-for-19 (.263) to go along with zero homers and one RBI in seven spring training games since joining the Dodgers. Meanwhile, David Price is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA over 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images