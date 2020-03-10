Mookie Betts graced the cover of Sports Illustrated multiple times during his days with the Boston Red Sox. And, this week, the star outfielder scored his first SI cover as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts is one of six players who landed on regional covers of this week’s Major League Baseball preview issue.

Take a look:

And here are the other two regional covers:

Betts is 5-for-19 (.263) to go along with zero homers and one RBI in seven spring training games since joining the Dodgers. Meanwhile, David Price is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA over 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images