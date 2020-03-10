Mookie Betts graced the cover of Sports Illustrated multiple times during his days with the Boston Red Sox. And, this week, the star outfielder scored his first SI cover as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Betts is one of six players who landed on regional covers of this week’s Major League Baseball preview issue.
Take a look:
SoCal Starpower: @mookiebetts and Shohei Ohtani are ready to amaze in the '20s ⚾️ https://t.co/0TLeOZasGu pic.twitter.com/m4MpHgBskc
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 10, 2020
And here are the other two regional covers:
.@javy23baez and @TimAnderson7 are bringing Chicago soul to MLB in the '20s 🌬 pic.twitter.com/nA3czfmCN9
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 10, 2020
Betts is 5-for-19 (.263) to go along with zero homers and one RBI in seven spring training games since joining the Dodgers. Meanwhile, David Price is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA over 4 1/3 innings pitched.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images