Fears over the coronavirus outbreak in America are starting to make a sizable impact on the sports world, and the Ivy League took the most drastic measure Tuesday morning.

The Ivy League announced it is canceling upcoming conference tournaments in both men’s and women’s basketball. The Princeton women’s team and Yale men’s team will go to their respective NCAA tournaments as regular-season champions.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a statement. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

The Ivy League noted that postseason competition will continue for other winter sports, but it is “implementing highly restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletic events,” effective immediately. Additionally, the Ivy League is “canceling all out-of-season practices and competitions.”

On Monday, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association took the unprecedented step of issuing a joint statement announcing locker room access will be closed to non-essential personnel (i.e. media) until further notice.

