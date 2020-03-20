After winning the Tom Brady sweepstakes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared to shift their focus to Todd Gurley.

Well, the challenge of acquiring the superstar running back just became a whole lot easier.

Gurley now is free to sign with any team he wishes after the Rams on Thursday released Gurley in an effort to free up salary cap space. Los Angeles reportedly had been in search of a trade for the 25-year-old for some time before ultimately electing to cut him.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum seems to believe heading down to Central Florida is somewhat of a no-brainer for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Now that he’s a free agent, there’s one obvious landing spot: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Absolutely,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “They need a running back. He can catch the ball. What does Tom Brady like to do? He likes to throw the ball to running backs. So, sign a one-year deal, practice on grass, play on grass, Todd. I know you got fired on your day off, but guess what? The state taxes in Florida are a lot less than they were in California. You may get a pay raise out of this. … This guy is a perfect fit for Tampa on a short-term deal.”

Gurley seemingly would be the final piece of the offensive puzzle in Tampa Bay. Brady already has weapons galore with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and the addition of Gurley very well could put the Bucs offense over the top.

The five-year pro seems to like the idea of playing with Brady, too, as evidenced by his recent social media activity.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images