Baker Mayfield was among the most electric college football players in the country before becoming the polarizing quarterback of the Cleveland Browns.
And now the former Oklahoma Sooner quarterback will never be forgotten by the program.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday they will unveil a statue of Mayfield during the Sooners’ spring game April 18, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. The Sooners reportedly have statues for all Heisman winners to come through the program, an honor Mayfield received in 2017.
Lincoln Riley announces that Oklahoma will unveil a statue of Baker Mayfield at its April 18th spring game (OU has statues for all its Heisman winners just outside its stadium).
Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech to Oklahoma after his freshmen year in the college ranks. He then played three years for the Sooners from 2015 to 2017 (30 games) while producing impressive numbers. Mayfield completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 12,292 yards and 119 passing touchdowns in Oklahoma while he ran for another 893 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns.
We’d love to hear what known Mayfield-hater Colin Cowherd has to say about this.
