The coronavirus outbreak has professional sports leagues taking precautions in order to ensure the safety of its players, fans and media.

While no decision has been made to play the remaining games in empty arenas (in the United States, that is), it is something the NBA in particular is considering — something LeBron James very much disagrees with.

And Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, who’s not afraid to be outspoken on any topic, took to Twitter to share a simple message with fans regarding the coronavirus.

“Roses are red, Violets are Blue, Wash your hands! WASH YOUR HANDS!” Kanter, so eloquently, wrote.

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Wash your hands!

WASH YOUR HANDS! — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 9, 2020

While it doesn’t rhyme, we think you get his point.

It’s probably safe to assume Kanter also doesn’t want to be playing in an empty TD Garden as the Celtics head into the final few weeks of their regular reason and prepare for the playoffs.

So, listen to Kanter and wash your hands so fans can remain in the TD Garden seats to cheer Boston into a hopefully lengthy playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images