The Milwaukee Bucks lost more than just their 10th game of the season after Friday night’s tip against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took a hard fall on his left leg during the game, and the team announced Sunday he will not play in their next two games against the Pheonix Suns (Sunday, March 8) or Denver Nuggets (Monday, March 9), via press release. After that, the Bucks host the Celtics, and his return for that game is still up in the air.

“Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a left leg injury during Friday night’s game at Los Angeles,” the statement said. “He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination yesterday in Phoenix, Ariz., by team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee.

“Antetokounmpo will not play in the remaining two games of the current road trip and his status for the upcoming home game vs. Boston (March 12) will be updated later this week.”

In his 57 starts for the Bucks, the forward is averaging 19.6 points, 13.7 redounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals. His scoring and rebounding rank him third and fourth in the NBA in points and boards, respectively. The two teams have split their last two games against each other.

If Antetokounmpo is re-evaluated and ruled out for the Milwaukee’s Thursday night game against Boston, the Celtics might finally have injury news go in their favor.

