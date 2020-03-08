Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward is back, and he’s back without limitations.

The Boston Celtics forward has missed the last two games with a right knee contusion, but on Saturday was listed as probable for the C’s meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at TD Garden.

Ahead of the matchup, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Sunday afternoon that not only would Hayward play, but that he would not be on a minutes restriction.

That said, the Celtics aren’t quite fully loaded, as Jaylen Brown will miss his third straight game due to a right hamstring strain. He was ruled out in Saturday’s injury report.

Tip-off for Celtics-Thunder is set for 6 p.m. ET.

