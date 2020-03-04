Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball is doing what it can to assure franchises are as prepared as possible as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

The league has established a task force dedicated to working through “possible complications” as the regular season nears, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. No games have been canceled or postponed as a result of the virus at this point, but MLB officials still are urging teams to take as many precautions as possible.

Here’s what else the memo recommends, per Passan:

— Players avoid taking balls and pens directly from fans to sign autographs — a suggestion that will be fleshed out in training materials the league intends to send to teams — and opt against handshakes.

— Teams open lines of communication with the local public-health authority.

— Front offices consult a local infectious-disease specialist who can serve as a conduit to health officials.

— Medical personnel ensure all players have received the 2019-20 flu vaccine and are up-to-date on other vaccinations.

The league also intends to inform teams about plans for “developing recommendations to mitigate the spread of coronavirus at ballparks” that “address proper hygiene, cleaning methods for the clubhouse and training room, and supplies that Clubs may seek to purchase,” per Passan.

MLB kicks off the 2020 regular season March 26.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images