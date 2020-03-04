BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown showed off the bounce Tuesday with the Brooklyn Nets in town.
Brown earned a steal on the defensive end and broke out for the fast break with nobody around him. And with the space Brown had, he made sure to come away with a highlight.
Jumping off two feet, Brown executed a beautiful 360 slam dunk in transition, which gave the Celtics a 19-14 lead with 7:34 left in the first quarter.
Check it out:
JAYLEN 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/WL7N8KItoI
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2020
It brought fans at TD Garden to their feet before the Nets took a timeout.
Celtics fans, both in attendance and those at home, certainly hope there are more where that came from.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images