BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown showed off the bounce Tuesday with the Brooklyn Nets in town.

Brown earned a steal on the defensive end and broke out for the fast break with nobody around him. And with the space Brown had, he made sure to come away with a highlight.

Jumping off two feet, Brown executed a beautiful 360 slam dunk in transition, which gave the Celtics a 19-14 lead with 7:34 left in the first quarter.

Check it out:

It brought fans at TD Garden to their feet before the Nets took a timeout.

Celtics fans, both in attendance and those at home, certainly hope there are more where that came from.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images