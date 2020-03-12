The NHL doesn’t just want to keep its players from taking part in games, it doesn’t want them around team facilities at all.

The league made the unsurprising announcement Thursday that it was pausing the current campaign due to the COVID-19 outbreak. And though the league would like to continue the season at some point, that’s hardly a guarantee given the nature of the suspension.

Shortly after the league made the news public, TSN’s Darren Dreger shared some more details about what the pause will entail.

More details on the NHL suspending play. No travel allowed. No meeting. No paractices. However, it’s a rapidly changing environment. For now it’s go home, go home and stay home until further notice. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 12, 2020

There was also this, from The Athletic on Thursday: “The best-case scenario here, according to several sources contacted by The Athletic late Wednesday night, would mean the shutdown lasts only three weeks and the NHL playoffs would begin essentially as scheduled in mid-April.”

Of course, the NBA also is suspending play this season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he doesn’t think the league wants to cancel the season and could see them playing as late as August. Teams in the NHL reportedly were asked to provide arena availability through July, so it looks like they too are keeping options open.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images