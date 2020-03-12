Stephen A. Smith has shared some concerning information.

Citing a source, the ESPN analyst reported Thursday on “First Take” that Donovan Mitchell showed no symptoms of illness prior to testing positive for COVID-19. The positive tests of Mitchell and Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert prompted the NBA to suspend the 2019-20 season indefinitely.

“I just got a text from somebody that said Donovan Mitchell had no symptoms whatsoever,” Smith said. “He was walking around looking perfectly fine, feeling perfectly fine.

“And obviously after getting tested — because all the Utah players were tested after Rudy Gobert, who was walking around sick — this (Mitchell’s positive test) is what happened.”

The Jazz reportedly hired a medi-vac jet to ferry Gobert and Mitchell from Oklahoma City to Salt Lake City, Utah. Other Jazz players and staff tested negative for the disease.

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the sports world, with the NBA, NHL, MLS and college-sports conferences and other leagues suspending or cancelling competitions to help slow the spread of the disease among large gatherings of people.

