Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stephen A. Smith has shared some concerning information.

Citing a source, the ESPN analyst reported Thursday on “First Take” that Donovan Mitchell showed no symptoms of illness prior to testing positive for COVID-19. The positive tests of Mitchell and Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert prompted the NBA to suspend the 2019-20 season indefinitely.

Sources tell @stephenasmith that Donovan Mitchell showed no symptoms of being sick prior to testing positive for the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/l79zJrDZT8 — First Take (@FirstTake) March 12, 2020

“I just got a text from somebody that said Donovan Mitchell had no symptoms whatsoever,” Smith said. “He was walking around looking perfectly fine, feeling perfectly fine.

“And obviously after getting tested — because all the Utah players were tested after Rudy Gobert, who was walking around sick — this (Mitchell’s positive test) is what happened.”

What the Donovan Mitchell situation further illustrates is that you may not show symptoms and still have this. Any one of us that feels fine can have this. It’s why Adam Silver did the right thing. Also, why it’s important to be responsible, smart and exercise common sense. — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) March 12, 2020

The Jazz reportedly hired a medi-vac jet to ferry Gobert and Mitchell from Oklahoma City to Salt Lake City, Utah. Other Jazz players and staff tested negative for the disease.

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the sports world, with the NBA, NHL, MLS and college-sports conferences and other leagues suspending or cancelling competitions to help slow the spread of the disease among large gatherings of people.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images