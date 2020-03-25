Throughout the Patriots’ dynastic run, the football world debated who deserved the bulk of the credit: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

It effectively was impossible to lean heavily one way or the other, as New England continued to rack up hardware. But over these next few seasons, we might receive some semblance of an answer.

The NFL’s most successful duo in history is no more, as Brady soon will start the next chapter of his career in Tampa Bay. As for Belichick, he’ll now try to keep the Patriots among the league’s best with a quarterback other than the greatest to ever play the position.

So, what might the future hold for Brady and Belichick? Though he issued plausible deniability before declaring his bold prediction, Mike Greenberg only sees a Super Bowl appearance coming for one of the two future Hall of Famers.

“I think Tom Brady is going to get back to the Super Bowl and I don’t think Bill Belichick is,” Greenberg said Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Now, I grant that that is bordering on a preposterous opinion to have considering Tom Brady probably has, at a max, two or three more years to play and Belichick has a practically unlimited time left to coach. But I kind of believe it.”

Given the commitment both Brady and Belichick have to winning, we wouldn’t count out either of reaching football’s biggest stage over the next handful of seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images