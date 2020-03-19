The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to make an upgrade at quarterback this offseason.

It’s safe to say they accomplished this goal in spades.

While the deal has not yet been finalized, all signs point to Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers. The 42-year-old on Tuesday announced he’d be leaving the New England Patriots organization after 20 seasons, and it was reported shortly thereafter that Tampa Bay is the expected landing spot.

Although it probably has yet to sink in for Bucs players that the greatest QB of all time is joining their team, it sounds like the addition of TB12 has them thinking about the Lombardi Trophy.

“Everybody’s excited,” linebacker Shaquil Barrett said on NFL Network. “Everybody’s in disbelief that we got him, but we got him and we’re ready to work. We know we got an opportunity now to be real good.

Barrett continued: “Yeah, it’s most definitely a real opportunity to go to the Super Bowl and just make the most out of the season. I mean, we always come with that as a goal and a mindset because we set ourselves up for it. Now, we got an opportunity to set ourselves up for it and we’re gonna put that work in and be where we want to be at the end.”

The newly charged Bucs hype isn’t just limited to Central Florida, either. One NFL analyst believes Brady made the “perfect” choice in free agency and could see the six-time Super Bowl champion guiding Tampa Bay to at least a 12-win season in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images