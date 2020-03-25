Tom Brady officially is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And while some might think Brady’s career soon will conclude, the details of his new contract could indicate otherwise.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians felt he knew what Brady was looking for in free agency, and it worked. Last week, the Bucs gave Brady a two-year deal reportedly worth $50 million in guaranteed money, with $9 million in incentives. During contract negotiations, the quarterback reportedly had two requests: commitment and flexibility.

NFL insider Adam Schefter pointed out Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up” that a particular clause in Brady’s contract could shed light on the QB’s long-term NFL plan.

“He’s set up on a two-year contract, the fact that the Buccaneers couldn’t tag him after two years,” Schefter said. “So if he’s putting in a clause that says he can’t be tagged after two years, that tells you that he’s thinking beyond even this contract, and he thinks there’s a chance that he could be playing beyond the two years in Tampa.

“Because why would you even bother putting in a clause at that point in time, if you don’t have some sort of thought that maybe there’s a chance you’re going to be playing beyond the two years that you just signed up for in Tampa?”

There's a clause in Tom Brady's new contract that makes @AdamSchefter and @danorlovsky7 think that Brady is planning on playing past this current deal.

Although Brady wouldn’t explain Tuesday during his first conference call with Tampa Bay why he decided to leave the New England Patriots, he did explain when he decided to leave and why he signed with the Bucs.

And, of course, Tampa Bay wasted no time before selling No. 12 Brady jerseys.

