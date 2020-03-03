Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s almost been a year since Kevan Miller played in an NHL game. And it’s appearing more and more likely he will eclipse that mark.

The Bruins defenseman broke his kneecap last season before re-breaking the same bone (just in a different direction) during Boston’s Stanley Cup run in May. Miller was nearing a return when the second break occurred.

It seemed as if Miller was making steady progress in his rehab this year, but suffered some setbacks, which pushed his potential return this year even further out. Some good news, though, is that he has been skating on his own. But head coach Bruce Cassidy has noted throughout his recovery there won’t be much of an update until he’s back skating with the Bruins.

And he sung the same tune after Tuesday’s practice.

“I have nothing new,” Cassidy said, per The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. “He’s skating on his own. No real progress. No non-progress, either. He’s just kind of holding his own, I guess.”

No news is good news, right?

While Miller is a big body (6-foot-2) that the Bruins certainly could benefit from having on their blue line, the defensemen have been a strong suit for Boston all season. Especially on the penalty in which the B’s are third in the NHL with a PK rate of 83.9 percent.

The Bruins are in Tampa Bay for a game against the Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images