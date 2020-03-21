Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was the first Boston athlete to test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

On Friday, he called into CNN to discuss his diagnosis.

He said that he doesn’t feel any symptoms, and therefore, was surprised to learn he’d been infected.

“When they told me I had (coronavirus), I was like, ‘Oh, wow,'” Smart said. “It definitely really makes you alert to what’s going on.”

Though he’s taking his quarantine seriously, he’s antsy to get back onto the court.

“I feel great,” Smart said. “I feel fine. I feel like I can go play a game right now.”

The Celtics were the seventh NBA team to announce they were affected by the coronavirus, and the fourth Friday.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets all said members of their organizations tested positive to go along with the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, and Detroit Pistons.

