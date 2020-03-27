Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Money is tight across the United States as the COVID-19 outbreak wallops the economy.

Things are no different in the NBA, where drastic measures are being taken to cope with the crisis.

Beginning immediately, base salaries for nearly 100 of the league’s top executives will be reduced by 20 percent, sources tell ESPN. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum are among those that reportedly will see cuts, but supports and administrative staff apparently will not.

The measures reportedly will last throughout the crisis.

Though he wouldn’t confirm the reports, NBA spokesman Mike Bass had this to say about the situation:

“These are unprecedented times and, like other companies across all industries, we need to take short-term steps to deal with the harsh economic impact on our business and organization.”

The NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season March 11 after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 10 other players, including Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, have tested positive for the virus since.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images