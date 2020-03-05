Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy revitalized his career in New England after two-plus forgettable seasons in Detroit.

Now, he’ll have the opportunity to cash in.

Van Noy, who was a key defensive cog for two Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams, should field a fair amount of suitors in free agency. The 28-year-old’s versatile skill set was put on full display under Bill Belichick and Co., and any team in need of pass-rushing help would be wise to at least kick the tires on the seventh-year linebacker.

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen, for one, believes Van Noy could be served well by reuniting with an old friend.

“Given his role with the Patriots, Van Noy is an ideal fit for Brian Flores’ system in Miami,” Bowen wrote. “He’s a versatile chess piece for defenses that change or disguise fronts, and he can win schemed one-on-one matchups as a pass-rusher. Plus, with his ability to drop into coverage and match/carry in the route tree, Van Noy is a linebacker opposing teams have to identify on every snap.

“Miami has the cap space and need, but the Patriots, Lions and Giants are other strong landing spots for the veteran linebacker.”

It’s been speculated the Dolphins could have interest in Van Noy, as well as a few other impending Patriots free agents. And while Bowen doesn’t list the Ravens here, ESPN also has identified Baltimore as a sensible landing spot for Van Noy.

Between needs around the league and the amount of money Van Noy likely will be able to command on the market, it sure feels like his days in Foxboro are numbered.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images