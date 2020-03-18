Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Joe Flacco experiment in Denver appears to be over.

The Broncos are expected to either release or trade the 35-year-old quarterback by the end of the week, according to 9News’ Mike Klis. The move comes after Denver reportedly signed former Detroit Lions QB Jeff Driskel as Drew Lock’s back up.

Flacco spent just one season with the Broncos after being traded by the Baltimore Ravens for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He led Denver to a mediocre 7-9 record in 2019, recording a career-low 1,822 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games played.

So much for that comeback story.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images