The New England Patriots reportedly have retained their lowest-profile free agent.

Edge rusher Keointa Davis, an exclusive-rights free agent, has re-signed with the team, according to a report Tuesday night from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Davis has appeared in just six games since joining the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2017. He spent his entire rookie season on the non-football injury list with a bulging disc in his neck, then saw limited action in 2018, sitting out 10 games as a healthy scratch.

After being waived with an injury designation last August, Davis eventually reverted to New England’s injured reserve, where he spent the entire 2019 season. The 26-year-old Chattanooga product will need to fight for a roster spot this summer.

The Patriots also agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images