The NFL free agency period has featured a fair share of blockbusters so far.

Just hours after first-team All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins reportedly was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, a second-team All-Pro honoree is on the move himself.

Indianapolis has acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the Colts’ 2020 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that Buckner has agreed to a new contract extension that will pay him a noteworthy $21 million per year.

Trade AND deal: Colts trade first-round pick (13th overall) to 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner, who already has agreed to a massive contract that pays him $21 million a year and makes him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind only Aaron Donald, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Buckner, 25, helped propel the 49ers to an NFC Championship and their first Super Bowl appearance since 2012.

The 2016 first-round pick recorded 7 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2019. He will now join a Colts team which ranked in the middle of the pack on defense last season.

One the other hand, the 49ers now will fly up the draft board April 23 and have a big decision at No. 13.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images