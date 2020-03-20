While it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before Tom Brady officially becomes a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, we’re not there quite yet.

Not long after Brady announced his decision to leave the New England Patriots on Tuesday, the Bucs emerged as the expected landing spot for the 42-year-old. But as of early Friday morning, the dotted line had yet to be signed.

We learned the delay was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as Brady and the Bucs needed to decide the location of and also who would conduct the quarterback’s physical. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the physical will continue Friday in New York and no obstacles are expected to arise.

The two-day physical in New York for new #Bucs QB Tom Brady continues today, with no known issues of any kind. While this has been a fun waiting game, there should be an official resolution soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

Sorry, Patriots fans. While some of you might have been holding on to hope that Brady’s Bucs deal would fall apart, instead it appears to be near the finish line.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images