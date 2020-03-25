Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL has made another adjustment as concerns of the coronavirus continue to remain a priority.

A few days after the league announced it would move the 2020 NFL Draft from Las Vegas to a studio setting, commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams saying that all facilities will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The adjustment will ensure “all clubs operate on a level playing field” while teams “may continue to conduct all normal business, including signing players.”

The league will then reassess the situation April 8.

Here’s what the memo states, in it’s entirety:

Here is the full memo, which concludes that the NFL is “well-positioned to meet these operational challenges as we prepare to offer our fans and the country an outstanding 2020 NFL season.” pic.twitter.com/y1gjDLV4Uw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2020

The NFL, however, does not want to change the schedule of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to reports.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images