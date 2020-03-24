Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Carolina Panthers are making moves.

Within an hour of an announcement that the team is releasing nine-year quarterback Cam Newton, the Panthers are bringing in one of the top players left on the market.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing former New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson, the No. 23 available player in NFL.com’s Top 101 free agents list.

The deal is reported to be a two-year, $20 million contract that includes $12 million in year one with the Panthers.

Anderson has some familiarity with the Carolina staff having played under head coach Matt Rhule at Temple University.

With the Jets, the wideout wasn’t terribly consistent, surpassing an 800-yard season only once in his career. Joining receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, along with newly added quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, might be just the change of scenery Anderson needs.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images.