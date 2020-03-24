Chris Buescher’s competitive instincts are too sharp to allow him simply to enjoy the ride.

The Roush Fenway driver recapped his debut eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race Tuesday, telling NESN.com what he liked about the virtual event and what he would have liked to do better. Buescher is one of several NASCAR Cup Series stars who competed Sunday at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, but his 28th-place finish left him wanting to do better in upcoming races on the series.

“In a way, it was nice to get back in the seat again, Buescher told NESN.com. “At the same time we did not do our Fastenal Ford Mustang enough justice. So (I’ve) got to keep working on this e-racing thing, try and get some frustrations out and hopefully clean that up a bit for the next one.”

Denny Hamlin ultimately won the race, finishing a full lap ahead of Buescher.

Watch Buescher recap his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images