Quarterback Tom Brady announced Tuesday that his time with the New England Patriots is over, and now more details are emerging on the divorce.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran reported Tuesday morning that “a tangible effort by the Patriots to keep Tom Brady in New England never happened.” Curran reported there was, “No negotiation. Just the intimation that it was on Brady to say what he wanted. For Brady, that stance spoke volumes.”

Brady went to Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s house on Monday night.

“We had a positive, respectful discussion,” Kraft told ESPN. “It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son.”

Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Los Angeles Chargers. He officially hits free agency Wednesday at 4 p.m.

