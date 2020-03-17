Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While Patriots fans have had plenty of time to brace themselves for news of Tom Brady leaving, the legendary quarterback’s announcement of his intentions Tuesday took New England by storm.

Brady indicated that he would not be playing for the Patriots next season, though reports say it’s unclear what his next steps are.

Of course, this news comes on St. Patrick’s Day, and Brady’s former teammate, Chris Long, couldn’t help but make light of that fact.

Brady just left Boston on St. Paddy’s day and i believe that’s a hate crime. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 17, 2020

With the legal tampering period underway in the NFL, Brady is allowed to talk with other teams — and the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both are said to have made offers. However, he can’t sign anywhere until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images