It’s an idea which has grown considerably. One that’s almost anticipated at this point.

Many football fans from all over New England maintain the belief that Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft will ultimately take out his checkbook to ensure quarterback Tom Brady does not leave in free agency. Kraft will have the last say, and thus can overrule head coach Bill Belichick, no matter what Belichick says.

Well, reportedly, that will not be the case.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran wrote Saturday that Kraft “will not intercede despite his long-stated preference that Brady retires a Patriot.”

It means the Brady contract talks will be left up to Belichick, who holds near-complete control over the organization’s football operations.

“Kraft opened the door for Brady to decide his future when he agreed the Patriots wouldn’t use the franchise tag on Brady in 2020,” Curran wrote. “The owner is similarly committed to letting Belichick decide the football future of the team.”

Juicy stuff.

The 42-year-old Brady, as you likely have heard by now, will become a free agent on March 18.

Other NFL suitors can begin legal negotiations with Brady on March 16 while it’s been reported the Patriots have yet to make an offer to the soon-to-be free agent.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Images