It’s not exactly a shock, but a notable NFL tight end might be hitting the market soon.

Green Bay’s Jimmy Graham is not expected to return to Green Bay this upcoming season, reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday.

The team signed Graham to a three year, $30 million dollar contract prior to the 2018-19 season, with next season being the last on his deal.

Based on his eight-year resume with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, Graham didn’t quite live up to expectations in Green Bay catching passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The 33-year-old had 38 catches for 447 yards with three touchdowns and three touchdowns last season on 60 targets. These are the lowest numbers Graham’s recorded in receptions, receiving yards, and targets since his rookie season in 2010.

Tight end is a position that the New England Patriots could benefit from the presence of a nine-year veteran if they didn’t want to pursue younger and more expensive free agent options like the Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper or Los Angeles Chargers’ Hunter Henry.

Adding weapons is reported to be Tom Brady’s number one factor in resigning in New England. With how things are playing out for Graham, the Patriots could catch a deal in trying to stack their offense.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images