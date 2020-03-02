After a month-plus of chatter indicating otherwise, the Raiders’ interest in Tom Brady reportedly isn’t very strong.

While Brady probably would provide an upgrade over Derek Carr, Las Vegas might look in a different direction to bolster its quarterback situation.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport over the weekend highlighted the Raiders as a team that could potentially move up in the 2020 NFL Draft in order to select one of this year’s top signal-caller prospects. With Joe Burrow all but certainly set to be picked first overall, the Silver and Black could have their sights set on the next best QB option.

“Watch out for the Raiders on the (Tua) Tagovailoa front if they don’t go big for any of the free-agent quarterbacks,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler noted in their combine notebook. “Tagovailoa is intrigued by pairing with a skilled offensive mind in Jon Gruden, similar to the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid connection. Gruden is held in high regard, and Tua’s skill set would fit Gruden’s evolution of a West Coast attack.”

Despite the serious hip injury that derailed his final season at Alabama, Tagovailoa still isn’t expected to be available for very long on draft night. The 22-year-old is unlikely to make it past No. 5, where the Miami Dolphins currently sit, and he could even be a play for the Detroit Lions at No. 3. Either way, the Raiders, who are set to make their first pick at No. 12, will need to make a big move in order to put themselves in Tagovailoa territory.

Tagovailoa potentially could be a good fit in Las Vegas, but if he had it his way, he’d take his talents to Dallas.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images