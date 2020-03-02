Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, you can add another layer to the weekend’s most annoying story.

In case you missed it, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman sat courtside at Saturday’s Syracuse-North Carolina game. Edelman at one point appeared to say, “He’s coming back,” with Brady possibly replying, “He’s not.” Some people think the awkward moment meant a lot, while others believe it meant nothing at all. The stupid truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.

That brings us to an additional video, which appears to show Edelman and Brady FaceTiming Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Of course, Tennessee has been named as a team that Brady could sign with if he leaves the New England Patriots in free agency.

Take a look:

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman FaceTimed with Titans head coach and former Patriot Mike Vrabel at a Syracuse game 😆 (via nickpappy8/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7gF8fpFILm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2020

So, was Vrabel recruiting Brady? Was the ex-Patriot recruiting Edelman (who would have to be traded or released)? Or… was he recruiting both?!?!

Nobody knows, and it’s possible the man on the phone wasn’t even Vrabel. All we know is Brady is set to become a free agent March 18, a date that can’t arrive soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images