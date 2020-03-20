Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Todd Gurley’s time on the open market was short-lived, to say the least.

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday freed up salary cap space by releasing Gurley and veteran linebacker Clay Matthews. It didn’t take very long for the star running back to find a new home, as ESPN’s Jordan Schultz on Friday morning reported Gurley intends to sign with the Atlanta Falcons on a one-year deal.

Todd Gurley is signing with the #Falcons, per source. It’s a one-year deal for the 25-year-old running back. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2020

Gurley, of course, has ties to the Atlanta area. The 25-year-old played three seasons of collegiate ball at the University of Georgia before being selected 10th overall by the Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Falcons were in need of a starting running back after releasing Devonta Freeman earlier this week. Gurley now joins an offense featuring one of the game’s best quarterbacks, Matt Ryan, and one of the top wide receiver tandems in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Upon Gurley’s release from the Rams, countless football fans and talking heads alike envisioned Gurley taking his talents to the NFC South, but not to Atlanta. Tampa Bay, at least on paper, seemed like a great fit for Gurley, but the Buccaneers now will have to look elsewhere for a dual-threat running back to complement Tom Brady.

